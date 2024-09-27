Menu

Canada

Memorials, ceremonies and activities planned across Manitoba to mark Orange Shirt Day

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 27, 2024 1:09 pm
2 min read
Winnipeggers walk downtown in recognition of Orange Shirt Day in this 2022 file photo. View image in full screen
Winnipeggers walk downtown in recognition of Orange Shirt Day in this 2022 file photo. Global News / Rosanna Hempel
Monday marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day, to recognize the impact and legacy of Canada’s residential school system and to honour the survivors and those who never came home.

Manitoba first established Sept. 30 as a provincial statutory holiday last year, and a number of events are taking place throughout the province in recognition of Orange Shirt Day 2024, including (but not limited to):

Winnipeg

  • Oodena Celebration Circle at the Forks: Healing walk to the RBC Convention Centre where a pow-wow will be held, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Theodore Niizhotay Fontaine Park: Memorial event presented by the Assiniboia Residential School Legacy Group, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Manitoba Museum: Free admission
  • Winnipeg Inner City Mission: Commemorative art garden, 1-6 p.m.
  • Southland Community Church: Enhance Understanding of the History and Legacy of Indian Residential Schools, presented by the Winnipeg Chinese Senior Association, 2-4 p.m.
Elsewhere in Southern Manitoba

  • Souris School: Sharing Truths and Reconciliation Knowledge, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Avalon Theatre, Souris: We Were Children film screening, 1:30 p.m.

Eastern Manitoba

  • Portage la Prairie City Hall: Reconciliation in Action, memorial walk to National Indigenous Residential School Museum at Long Plain First Nation, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Poplar River First Nation: Dibaajimowen – To Tell and Hear Our Story, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Interlake

  • Selkirk Park, Selkirk: Bear Clan Walk, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Camperville Hall, Pine Creek: Community feast at 1:30 p.m., memorial walk to the Pine Creek residential school, 3:30 p.m.

Western Manitoba

  • Riverbank Discovery Centre, Brandon: Orange Shirt Day walk, 12 p.m.
Northern Manitoba

  • Gordon Lathlin Memorial Centre, Opaskwayak Cree Nation: Honouring Our Past, Present and Future, commemorative walk hosted by Cree Nation Tribal Health Centre, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Maclean Park, Thompson: Honour walk hosted by Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, 10 a.m.

Although Monday is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, other events are happening throughout Manitoba on the weekend, including:

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

