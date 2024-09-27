Former Canadian politician suspected of working for foreign government: CSIS

Send this page to someone via email

A former Canadian politician is suspected of trying to influence Parliament’s work on behalf of a foreign government, according to documents released by the foreign interference commission Friday.

No identifying information about the parliamentarian — whether they were a senator or MP, or what party they belonged to — was included in the documents, nor was the country they were allegedly working for named.

But it’s a previously unknown instance of direct foreign interference in Canada’s democracy.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), working with other security and intelligence agencies, produced a list of six significant instances of suspected foreign interference in recent years.

Four were previously detailed by Justice Marie-Josée Hogue’s inquiry into foreign influence operations in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. The remaining two had not been previously disclosed to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to the parliamentarian suspected to have clandestinely worked for a foreign government, the list also included an instance of another state working to block the election of a Liberal MP.

“Reporting indicates a foreign government undertook several actions, including interference, to reduce the likelihood of a specific Liberal candidate from being elected federally,” the document read.

“It is suspected that the foreign government sought to thwart the candidate’s bid given their support for issues perceived to be contrary to the foreign government’s interests.”

More to come