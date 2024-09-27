Menu

Politics

Former Canadian politician suspected of working for foreign government: CSIS

By Alex Boutilier Global News
Posted September 27, 2024 10:51 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Foreign Interference Inquiry resumes'
Foreign Interference Inquiry resumes
Canada's foreign interference inquiry resumed Monday. This new phase of the hearings will focus on how the country can spot and thwart attempts to undermine our democracy. Nathaniel Dove tells us what questions the inquiry likely will and won't answer – Sep 16, 2024
A former Canadian politician is suspected of trying to influence Parliament’s work on behalf of a foreign government, according to documents released by the foreign interference commission Friday.

No identifying information about the parliamentarian — whether they were a senator or MP, or what party they belonged to — was included in the documents, nor was the country they were allegedly working for named.

But it’s a previously unknown instance of direct foreign interference in Canada’s democracy.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), working with other security and intelligence agencies, produced a list of six significant instances of suspected foreign interference in recent years.

Four were previously detailed by Justice Marie-Josée Hogue’s inquiry into foreign influence operations in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. The remaining two had not been previously disclosed to the public.

In addition to the parliamentarian suspected to have clandestinely worked for a foreign government, the list also included an instance of another state working to block the election of a Liberal MP.

“Reporting indicates a foreign government undertook several actions, including interference, to reduce the likelihood of a specific Liberal candidate from being elected federally,” the document read.

“It is suspected that the foreign government sought to thwart the candidate’s bid given their support for issues perceived to be contrary to the foreign government’s interests.”

More to come

