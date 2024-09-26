SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Sports

Raptors sign Ramsey, finalize training camp roster

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2024 4:03 pm
TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jahmi’us Ramsey, the team announced Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ramsey averaged 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 17.3 minutes in seven games with Toronto last season.

He also spent time in the G League, averaging 20.5 points in 32 games split between the Oklahoma City Blue and Raptors 905.

The 23-year-old out of Texas Tech was selected 43rd overall by Sacramento in the 2020 NBA Draft.

He has averaged 3.8 points, 1.2 rebounds and 8.9 minutes in 39 career games with Sacramento and Toronto

The signing finalizes the Raptors’ training camp roster, now at the maximum of 21 players. The team will hold media day in Toronto on Monday, before departing for camp in Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

