Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Racism is a ‘cancer eating away’ at Montreal police, officer says in resignation letter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2024 1:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal police’s racial profiling a ‘systemic problem,’ Quebec judge rules'
Montreal police’s racial profiling a ‘systemic problem,’ Quebec judge rules
RELATED - A class-action lawsuit has resulted in the Superior Court of Quebec making a landmark ruling, resulting in the city of Montreal being ordered to compensate people who were racially profiled by police. Justice Dominique Poulin says that kind of discrimination is a "systemic problem" in the city's police force. Mike Armstrong reports on some of the incidents, including the case of the lead plaintiff. – Sep 4, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A high-ranking Montreal police officer says racism is a “cancer eating away at the organization” in a resignation letter marking the end of his 30-year career with the force.

Cmdr. Patrice Vilcéus, a Montrealer of Haitian origin, says he made sure throughout his career not to simply be an observer in the face of racism and racial profiling.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a letter obtained by The Canadian Press, Vilcéus says the Montreal police need to overcome the resistance of certain managers who defend the status quo, and that the force should embrace more diverse perspectives.

He points to a recent court ruling that said racial profiling is a systemic issue within the police force.

Trending Now

Vilcéus joined the Montreal police in 1994, eventually rising through the ranks to become commander of a unit fighting organized crime.

Story continues below advertisement

The Montreal police force did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices