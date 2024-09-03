Racial profiling by Montreal police is a ‘systemic problem’: judge

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec judge has ruled that racial profiling is a systemic problem in the Montreal police force and has awarded damages to victims in a class-action lawsuit.

The case was brought by the Black Coalition of Quebec, which was seeking $17 million — up to $5,000 per person who was racially profiled by police.

In a ruling today, Quebec Superior Court Justice Dominique Poulin ordered the City of Montreal to pay $5,000 to certain members of the class, with others entitled to lesser amounts.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The lead plaintiff in the case was Alexandre Lamontagne, who was stopped by police while leaving a bar, pinned to the ground, handcuffed and taken to the station.

He was issued three statements of offence and charged with obstructing police work and assaulting a police officer, but all proceedings against him were eventually dropped.

Story continues below advertisement

The trial heard testimony from Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

In August 2019, a Quebec Superior Court judge greenlighted the class action against the City of Montreal on behalf of citizens who allege they were unfairly arrested, detained, and racially profiled by police between mid-August 2017 and Jan 2019.