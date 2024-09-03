Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Racial profiling by Montreal police is a ‘systemic problem’: judge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2024 4:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Black football player speaks out following arrest by Montreal police'
Black football player speaks out following arrest by Montreal police
WATCH: Black football player speaks out following arrest by Montreal police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Quebec judge has ruled that racial profiling is a systemic problem in the Montreal police force and has awarded damages to victims in a class-action lawsuit.

The case was brought by the Black Coalition of Quebec, which was seeking $17 million — up to $5,000 per person who was racially profiled by police.

In a ruling today, Quebec Superior Court Justice Dominique Poulin ordered the City of Montreal to pay $5,000 to certain members of the class, with others entitled to lesser amounts.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The lead plaintiff in the case was Alexandre Lamontagne, who was stopped by police while leaving a bar, pinned to the ground, handcuffed and taken to the station.

He was issued three statements of offence and charged with obstructing police work and assaulting a police officer, but all proceedings against him were eventually dropped.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The trial heard testimony from Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

In August 2019, a Quebec Superior Court judge greenlighted the class action against the City of Montreal on behalf of citizens who allege they were unfairly arrested, detained, and racially profiled by police between mid-August 2017 and Jan 2019.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices