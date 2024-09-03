Racial profiling by Montreal police is a ‘systemic problem’: judge

A Quebec judge has ruled that racial profiling is a systemic problem in the Montreal police force and has awarded damages to victims in a class-action lawsuit.
The case was brought by the Black Coalition of Quebec, which was seeking $17 million — up to $5,000 per person who was racially profiled by police.
In a ruling today, Quebec Superior Court Justice Dominique Poulin ordered the City of Montreal to pay $5,000 to certain members of the class, with others entitled to lesser amounts.
Get breaking National news
The lead plaintiff in the case was Alexandre Lamontagne, who was stopped by police while leaving a bar, pinned to the ground, handcuffed and taken to the station.
He was issued three statements of offence and charged with obstructing police work and assaulting a police officer, but all proceedings against him were eventually dropped.
The trial heard testimony from Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.
In August 2019, a Quebec Superior Court judge greenlighted the class action against the City of Montreal on behalf of citizens who allege they were unfairly arrested, detained, and racially profiled by police between mid-August 2017 and Jan 2019.
- 10-year-old confesses to killing former Louisiana mayor and his daughter: police
- U.S. seizes Venezuelan president’s plane, says it was purchased illegally
- Spanish YouTube chef found guilty of gruesome murder, dismemberment in Thailand
- Charges laid in ‘swatting’ plot against U.S. politicians, former president
- 10-year-old confesses to killing former Louisiana mayor and his daughter: police
- U.S. seizes Venezuelan president’s plane, says it was purchased illegally
- Spanish YouTube chef found guilty of gruesome murder, dismemberment in Thailand
- Charges laid in ‘swatting’ plot against U.S. politicians, former president
Comments