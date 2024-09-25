Menu

Crime

Person charged after $500K drug bust in Calgary

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 25, 2024 1:33 pm
1 min read
A person has been charged in connection with a drug bust in Calgary last month that saw over half-a-million dollars worth of substances be seized by police officers. Several guns were also seized.
A person has been charged in connection with a drug bust in Calgary last month that saw over half a million dollars worth of substances be seized by police officers. Several guns were also seized. Supplied by ALERT
A person has been charged in connection with a drug bust in Calgary last month that saw over half a million dollars worth of substances be seized by police officers.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team said Huan Cao, 28, is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, tampering with a serial number and possession of a prohibited device.

On Aug. 13, members of the Calgary Police Service and the RCMP raided two homes and a vehicle in Calgary. ALERT said they found five handguns along with 2,447 grams of powder cocaine, 1,597 grams of crack cocaine, 1,144 grams of methamphetamine and $36,230 in cash.

One of the guns seized had previously been reported stolen. Police officers also seized ammunition, magazines and “suppressors.”

“There’s a clear risk to neighbourhoods when drugs and firearms are present,” Staff Sgt. Shelby Stewart with ALERT said.

Police said one of the homes where drugs were seized was in the Beltline neighbourhood. Investigators believe the home was being used to process crack cocaine.

ALERT said the investigation that led to the arrest began in May.

