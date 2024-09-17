Thomas Hamp tried to get medical help before stabbing long-time partner

Send this page to someone via email

The trial continues for Thomas Hamp, a man facing second-degree murder charges, in the death of his longtime girlfriend in 2022.

Catherine Sanche, the cousin of the deceased victim, Emily Sanche, took the stand on Tuesday.

Thomas Hamp’s defence attorney confirmed Monday that the trial isn’t determining whether Hamp is guilty but whether he should be held criminally responsible due to his history of mental illness.

Catherine Sanche told the court her cousin was more like her best friend. “She was kind, passionate and driven,” said Catherine. They even lived together in the same apartment where Emily was stabbed until late 2021.

Emily was in the process of getting her master’s in psychology, with a special fascination around Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). A diagnosis Hamp received early on in their relationship.

Catherine described their relationship as “healthy” and observed no serious arguments or physical altercations.

“I didn’t get the impression she was scared for herself,” Catherine said. “Any fear or anxiety was directed towards his health and safety.”

Catherine shared her own personal records with the court of Emily’s efforts to get medical help for Hamp from November 2021 until the day she died on February 20th, 2022. Mainly consisting of text messages.

She detailed several attempts Emily made to seek help for Hamp before she was killed.

Catherine recounted several instances in December 2021, each consisting of a different visit to an emergency room, walk-in clinic or call to the province’s health line.

Catherine read texts from Emily during that time, expressing her growing concern for Hamp’s “escalating delusions.” Appearing as false memories, soon developing into full-blown conspiracies.

Emily Sanche could not get the help that she believed Hamp needed, for a variety of reasons, court heard. In some instances, Hamp did not present as delusional. In others, his actions were attributed to his OCD diagnosis. Others questioned whether he was taking too many medications or not enough.

Others questioned whether he was not taking enough medication or was taking too much.

The last Catherine heard from Emily was the day before she was fatally stabbed.

Emily texted Catherine, “I’m so mad at these smug doctors for letting it get this bad — we did everything right.”

The court will hear from more crown witnesses in the coming days, as well as Hamp himself, with a continued focus on his mental health and allegations of a lack of medical support.