BC United MLA scraps retirement to run as independent, citing ‘backroom deal’

A sitting BC United MLA who had said she would not run for re-election has reversed course and announced plans to compete as an independent in October’s provincial vote.

Karin Kirkpatrick, who represents West Vancouver-Capilano, has been among the loudest voices criticizing BC United Leader Kevin Falcon’s move to suspend the party’s campaign and back the BC Conservatives.

Kirkpatrick announced her plans to retire in February, but on Monday, Kirkpatrick said she decided to run again after talking to constituents in her riding.

“I heard loud and clear from members of our community, they don’t want to vote for an NDP government but they feel deeply uncomfortable supporting the BC Conservatives, a party that is not ready to govern and does not reflect their beliefs,” she said.

Kirkpatrick said many voters have been made political orphans, criticizing the NDP as too far left and the BC Conservatives as tolerant of conspiracy theorists and extreme views.

She added that many BC United staff, volunteers, MLAs and first-time candidates feel betrayed by Falcon’s “backroom deal” to ally with the Conservatives.

She joins fellow BC United incumbent MLAs Mike Bernier, Dan Davies, Tom Shypitka and Coralee Oakes in announcing independent runs.

A number of first-time BC United candidates and several former BC Conservative candidates have also said they will now run independently.

“There is the very real possibility that a small handful of independents could hold the balance of power in the next legislative session,” Kirkpatrick said.

“Those independent voices will have an opportunity to moderate government and to work together to advance policy that shares our beliefs.”

BC United (formerly the BC Liberal Party) has held the West Vancouver-Capilano riding since its formation in 1991.

Kirkpatrick was first elected there in 2020 with more than 57 per cent of the vote.

The BC Conservatives are fielding Jaclyn Aubichon in the riding, while the BC NDP is running Sara Eftekhar and the BC Greens are running Rasoul Narimani.

British Columbians go to the polls on October 19.