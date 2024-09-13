Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers sign defenceman Travis Dermott to professional tryout

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2024 5:27 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Oilers signed defenceman Travis Dermott to a professional tryout on Friday.

Dermott, a 27-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., produced two goals, five assists and 26 penalty minutes in 50 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season.

The six-foot, 202-pound blueliner has also played for the Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers back to work at training camp'
Edmonton Oilers back to work at training camp
Trending Now

Toronto drafted him in the second round, 34th overall, of the 2015 NHL draft.

Story continues below advertisement

Over seven NHL seasons, Dermott has 16 goals and 46 assists in 329 games while averaging 16:03 in ice time.

Before the NHL, Dermott played two seasons with Oilers captain Connor McDavid for the Ontario Hockey League’s Erie Otters. The team was coached by current Edmonton head coach Kris Knoblauch.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices