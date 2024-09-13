Menu

Canada

Walmart workers at Ontario facility vote to join Unifor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2024 10:54 am
1 min read
Unifor says workers at a Walmart warehouse in Mississauga, Ont., have voted to join the union.

The union says it’s Walmart’s first warehouse to unionize in Canada.

Unifor national president Lana Payne says the employees stood up for their rights and the union is excited to get to work on their first collective agreement.

Unifor’s campaign at Walmart’s facility began in December 2023.

The vote was held from Sept. 10 to 12.

Unifor represents 315,000 workers across the country.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

