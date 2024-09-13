Menu

Crime

Man arrested in Quebec for alleged plot to kill Jews in NYC to appear in court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2024 9:37 am
1 min read
Pakistani suspect arrested in Quebec over antisemitic terror plot in New York City
RELATED - In Quebec, police arrested a 20-year-old Pakistani citizen on Wednesday, apparently as he was about to cross into the U.S. They allege the man was planning a mass shooting at a Jewish centre in Brooklyn, on behalf of the so-called Islamic State. Mackenzie Gray reports.
A 20-year-old man arrested in Quebec last week over an alleged Islamic State terror plot to kill Jews in New York City has a court appearance today in Montreal.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani national living in Ontario, was arrested in Ormstown, Que., allegedly on his way across the border into New York state.

United States authorities allege that Khan, also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, intended to use “automatic and semi-automatic weapons” in a mass shooting at a Jewish centre in Brooklyn around Oct. 7, the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel.

Authorities allege he began planning his attack in November 2023.

Khan has been charged with one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to a terrorist organization, and U.S. officials are seeking to have him extradited to stand trial.

Earlier this week, federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller said Khan arrived in Canada in June 2023 on a student visa.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

