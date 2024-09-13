Man arrested in Quebec for alleged plot to kill Jews in NYC to appear in court

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 20-year-old man arrested in Quebec last week over an alleged Islamic State terror plot to kill Jews in New York City has a court appearance today in Montreal.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani national living in Ontario, was arrested in Ormstown, Que., allegedly on his way across the border into New York state.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

United States authorities allege that Khan, also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, intended to use “automatic and semi-automatic weapons” in a mass shooting at a Jewish centre in Brooklyn around Oct. 7, the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel.

Authorities allege he began planning his attack in November 2023.

Khan has been charged with one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to a terrorist organization, and U.S. officials are seeking to have him extradited to stand trial.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller said Khan arrived in Canada in June 2023 on a student visa.