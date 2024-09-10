Menu

Crime

Hoggard to seek bail pending attempt to appeal sexual assault conviction at top court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2024 6:29 am
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to seek bail at a court hearing today, weeks after beginning to serve his sentence for a sexual assault conviction.

The Hedley frontman filed an application seeking leave to appeal his case to the Supreme Court of Canada last week.

Hoggard was found guilty in June 2022 of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman and later sentenced to five years behind bars.

He was released on bail hours later pending an appeal to the Court of Appeal for Ontario.

A three-judge panel ultimately upheld Hoggard’s conviction last month, and he surrendered into custody.

He is set to seek bail at the Court of Appeal today as he seeks leave to appeal at the Supreme Court.

Hoggard’s notice of application for leave to appeal argues the three-judge panel erred in its decision and says there are questions of “national and public importance” at play in the case.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

