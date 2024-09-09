Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon names potential temporary emergency shelter location

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 9, 2024 5:22 pm
1 min read
The proposed site at 210 Pacific Avenue for Saskatoon's new emergency shelter is the former Saskatchewan Transportation Company building. View image in full screen
The proposed site at 210 Pacific Avenue for Saskatoon's new emergency shelter is the former Saskatchewan Transportation Company building. Slavo Kutas / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After months of debate, a potential temporary emergency shelter location has been selected for downtown Saskatoon.

The shelter at 210 Pacific Ave. will have space for 30 to 40 beds. The site will need to be approved by city council. If voted in favour, the aim is to open sometime this winter.

The site was formerly operated by the Saskatchewan Transportation Company and is now owned by the city.

“With some renovation, it will be suitable for a shelter and meet most of the City Council-approved criteria,” the City of Saskatoon said in a release. Those criteria include:

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
  • Room for approximately 30 beds each
  • Beds in an open shelter-type hall (with movable wall systems or partitions)
  • Some private rooms (accessed internally)
  • An area suitable for office space for site staff
  • Showers, bathrooms, kitchen
  • Internal and external gathering spaces available on site would be considered
  • Proximity to other services should be considered
  • Zoned appropriately if possible, or applicable for designation under the City’s Emergency Residential Shelter zoning provision
  • At least 250 metres from an elementary school in the Saskatoon Public School or Greater Saskatoon Catholic School system.
Trending Now

The government of Saskatchewan will invest up to $250,000 for renovations. The shelter will be run by The Mustard Seed.

Story continues below advertisement

Information sessions will be held on the 16th and more details will be included in a report to council on the 25th.

The shelter will be temporary, but the city said it will continue to search for a long term solution.

More info to come…

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices