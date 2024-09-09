Saskatoon names potential temporary emergency shelter location

See more sharing options

After months of debate, a potential temporary emergency shelter location has been selected for downtown Saskatoon.

The shelter at 210 Pacific Ave. will have space for 30 to 40 beds. The site will need to be approved by city council. If voted in favour, the aim is to open sometime this winter.

The site was formerly operated by the Saskatchewan Transportation Company and is now owned by the city.

“With some renovation, it will be suitable for a shelter and meet most of the City Council-approved criteria,” the City of Saskatoon said in a release. Those criteria include:

Room for approximately 30 beds each

Beds in an open shelter-type hall (with movable wall systems or partitions)

Some private rooms (accessed internally)

An area suitable for office space for site staff

Showers, bathrooms, kitchen

Internal and external gathering spaces available on site would be considered

Proximity to other services should be considered

Zoned appropriately if possible, or applicable for designation under the City’s Emergency Residential Shelter zoning provision

At least 250 metres from an elementary school in the Saskatoon Public School or Greater Saskatoon Catholic School system.

The government of Saskatchewan will invest up to $250,000 for renovations. The shelter will be run by The Mustard Seed.

Information sessions will be held on the 16th and more details will be included in a report to council on the 25th.

The shelter will be temporary, but the city said it will continue to search for a long term solution.

More info to come…