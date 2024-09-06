Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Verdict expected Friday for Manitoba jail guard accused in inmate’s death

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2024 8:36 am
1 min read
Headingley Correctional Centre . View image in full screen
Headingley Correctional Centre . File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Manitoba judge is expected to deliver his verdict Friday in the case of a senior corrections officer charged in the death of an inmate.

Robert Jeffrey Morden has pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessities of life for 45-year-old William Ahmo of Sagkeeng Anicinabe Nation

Ahmo was involved in a 2021 standoff with guards at the Headingley Correctional Centre and died a week later in hospital.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Morden was the officer in charge of the emergency response unit that subdued Ahmo at the provincial jail west of Winnipeg.

Video evidence presented at the trial shows tactical officers taking the inmate to the ground, putting him in shackles, placing a spit hood over his head and sitting him in a restraint chair before he becomes unresponsive.

Story continues below advertisement

Court heard he died from a brain injury stemming from cardiac arrest.

Click to play video: 'Trial begins for Headingley correctional officer charged with negligence in inmate death'
Trial begins for Headingley correctional officer charged with negligence in inmate death
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices