Politics

AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick dies after collapsing outside courthouse

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted September 6, 2024 5:10 pm
1 min read
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick has died after collapsing outside a Winnipeg courthouse, AMC confirms. View image in full screen
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick has died after collapsing outside a Winnipeg courthouse, AMC confirms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick has died after she collapsed outside a Winnipeg courthouse Friday afternoon, AMC has confirmed to Global News.

Merrick collapsed while speaking with reporters following the verdict in the case of corrections officer Robert Morden, who was charged in the death of inmate William Ahmo in 2021.

Merrick was elected grand chief of AMC in 2022 and was re-elected in July 2024. She was the first woman to lead the organization. She previously served as chief of Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

Merrick advocated for the search of the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, two victims of a serial killer who was convicted in July.

Other leaders in the province offering their condolences Friday afternoon.

“She approached her work with joy, compassion, thoughtfulness and a spirituality that was grounded in the belief that we are all equal in the eyes of the Creator and that we all deserve to live a good life,” said Premier Wab Kinew in a statement.

“On behalf of the people of Manitoba, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Cathy’s husband, family, friends and supporters on the loss of our grand chief.”

“Over the past two years, I had the privilege of working closely with Chief Merrick and always valued her wisdom and the heartfelt conversations we shared,” Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said in a statement. “She was not just a colleague but a friend.”

More to come.

