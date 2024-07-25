Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Cathy Merrick re-elected for second term as leader of Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2024 8:20 am
1 min read
Cathy Merrick, Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, speaks to media in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, February 10, 2023. First Nations chiefs in Manitoba have voted to keep Merrick as the leader of the organization that represents the majority of First Nations in the province. View image in full screen
Cathy Merrick, Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, speaks to media in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, February 10, 2023. First Nations chiefs in Manitoba have voted to keep Merrick as the leader of the organization that represents the majority of First Nations in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

First Nations chiefs in Manitoba have voted to keep Cathy Merrick as the leader of the organization that represents the majority of First Nations in the province.

Merrick, who was first elected grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs in 2022, secured another term in a landslide win during the advocacy group’s annual general assembly.

She won on the first ballot with 35 of the 54 votes submitted.

Story continues below advertisement

Merrick was being challenged by George Kemp, a lawyer and the former chief of Berens River First Nation, and Darrell N. Shorting, who is from Little Saskatchewan First Nation.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Merrick made history two years ago by becoming the first woman to lead the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs in its 35-year history.

Trending Now

Since taking office, she has stood by the families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, two victims of a convicted serial killer, to demand a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the women’s remains.

Click to play video: 'One-on-one with new AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick'
One-on-one with new AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices