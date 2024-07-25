Cathy Merrick re-elected for second term as leader of Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs

Send this page to someone via email

First Nations chiefs in Manitoba have voted to keep Cathy Merrick as the leader of the organization that represents the majority of First Nations in the province.

Merrick, who was first elected grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs in 2022, secured another term in a landslide win during the advocacy group’s annual general assembly.

She won on the first ballot with 35 of the 54 votes submitted.

Congratulations to Grand Chief Cathy Merrick for being elected as Leader of the Assembly of MB Chiefs for a second term! We look forward to your continued advocacy for all 63 of our member-First Nations in Manitoba! pic.twitter.com/K8AKbPHdKm — Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (@AMCMBChiefs) July 24, 2024

Merrick was being challenged by George Kemp, a lawyer and the former chief of Berens River First Nation, and Darrell N. Shorting, who is from Little Saskatchewan First Nation.

Merrick made history two years ago by becoming the first woman to lead the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs in its 35-year history.

Since taking office, she has stood by the families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, two victims of a convicted serial killer, to demand a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the women’s remains.