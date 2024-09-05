IIU investigating after officer shoots man in RM of Macdonald

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by police in the RM of Macdonald.
It happened Wednesday night when police say a 23-year-old man assaulted a woman inside a home and tried to light several vehicles on fire.
When police arrived, they confronted the man who had an edged weapon. They say this led to an officer firing their man.
The man suffered a gunshot injury, and was taken to hospital in stable condition, but has since been released into police custody.
The Independent Investigation Unit is now looking into the incident.
