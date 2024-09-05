Sheared propeller leaves major BC Ferries vessel in dry dock, sailings cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

It appears a BC Ferries vessel on one of the busiest routes could be out of commission for several more weeks, after one of its propellers was sheared off earlier this week.

The starboard propeller and hub assembly of the 60-year-old Queen of New Westminster have been sheared off and photos from beneath the water show what remains of the tail shaft.

The issue was first identified on Tuesday and prompted the cancellation of multiple sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen.

Now, BC Ferries says the ship will have to put into dry dock for repairs and all its sailings have been cancelled through to Sept. 30.

If repairs take shorter or longer than expect, BC Ferries says it will update passengers.

The repairs come as the ferry provider leaves the busy summer season behind and sails into its refit season.

Seven more vessels are expected to need their regular refit process between October and November, the company wrote in a release, including the 53-year-old Queen of Alberni, 54-year-old Queen of Coquitlam, and 55-year-old Queen of Cowichan.

These three vessels, and the Queen of New Westminster, are expected to be retired in the coming years when replacements arrive.

“The challenges posed by the age of the fleet persist, which isn’t unexpected considering six vessels in the fleet have been in service for over 50 years,” the company states.

The company says summer 2024 is shaping up to be the busiest in its 64-year history with 5 million passengers and 2 million vehicles between June and July.