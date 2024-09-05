Paula Abdul cancels all Canadian tour dates: ‘This truly breaks my heart’

Send this page to someone via email

Singer Paula Abdul has cancelled her Straight Up! To Canada Tour dates.

On Wednesday evening, Abdul, 62, announced the cancellation of her Canadian shows as well as two American concert dates.

In a statement shared to social media, Abdul said she was forced to cancel the tour due to a recent injury that will require her to undergo a minor procedure. She did not provide specifics about the injury or her medical treatment.

“It’s with an incredibly heavy heart that I need to share with you an update regarding some injuries I’ve recently sustained,” Abdul wrote. “In an effort to keep going, I’ve received targeted injections that will allow me temporary relief, but the demands of an entire tour is a different story.”

Abdul said her doctors advised her to call off the tour because a necessary medical procedure will require six to eight weeks of recovery.

Story continues below advertisement

Thank you for your love, your patience, and your understanding during this time. With all my love and gratitude,

XoP ♥️💋🇨🇦 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ot7V4lZcd5 — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) September 5, 2024

The Straight Up! To Canada Tour was scheduled to begin in Victoria on Sept. 25. Abdul was slated to perform in 21 Canadian cities — including Edmonton, Regina, Ottawa and Saint John — before ending the run in Sydney, N.S., on Oct. 26.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Adbul’s concerts in North Dakota and Alaska have also been cancelled.

“I want to extend my deepest apologies to all my amazing fans in Canada and the US, you mean the world to me and this truly breaks my heart,” Abdul wrote in her cancellation notice. “I’ve been looking forward to the energy, love, and connection we always share when we’re together.”

The singer promised to return “stronger and better, dancing my heart out and performing for all of you very soon.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ticketholders can receive a refund from the point of purchase, she said.