Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Paula Abdul cancels all Canadian tour dates: ‘This truly breaks my heart’

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted September 5, 2024 10:04 am
1 min read
Paula Abdul on stage. View image in full screen
FILE - Singer Paula Abdul has cancelled all 21 shows included in her Straight Up! To Canada Tour. Jeff Hahne/Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Singer Paula Abdul has cancelled her Straight Up! To Canada Tour dates.

On Wednesday evening, Abdul, 62, announced the cancellation of her Canadian shows as well as two American concert dates.

In a statement shared to social media, Abdul said she was forced to cancel the tour due to a recent injury that will require her to undergo a minor procedure. She did not provide specifics about the injury or her medical treatment.

“It’s with an incredibly heavy heart that I need to share with you an update regarding some injuries I’ve recently sustained,” Abdul wrote. “In an effort to keep going, I’ve received targeted injections that will allow me temporary relief, but the demands of an entire tour is a different story.”

Abdul said her doctors advised her to call off the tour because a necessary medical procedure will require six to eight weeks of recovery.

Story continues below advertisement

The Straight Up! To Canada Tour was scheduled to begin in Victoria on Sept. 25. Abdul was slated to perform in 21 Canadian cities — including Edmonton, Regina, Ottawa and Saint John — before ending the run in Sydney, N.S., on Oct. 26.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Adbul’s concerts in North Dakota and Alaska have also been cancelled.

“I want to extend my deepest apologies to all my amazing fans in Canada and the US, you mean the world to me and this truly breaks my heart,” Abdul wrote in her cancellation notice. “I’ve been looking forward to the energy, love, and connection we always share when we’re together.”

The singer promised to return “stronger and better, dancing my heart out and performing for all of you very soon.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ticketholders can receive a refund from the point of purchase, she said.

Click to play video: 'Paula Abdul talks upcoming tour & reveals she’s applying for her Canadian citizenship'
Paula Abdul talks upcoming tour & reveals she’s applying for her Canadian citizenship
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices