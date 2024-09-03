Menu

Canada

81-year-old found dead in Texada Island home, homicide investigators called in

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted September 3, 2024 5:51 pm
1 min read
Texada RCMP found the body of an 81-year-old man at a home on Para Street near the intersection of Earl Street in Van Anda on the north side of the island. View image in full screen
Texada RCMP found the body of an 81-year-old man at a home on Para Street near the intersection of Earl Street in Van Anda on the north side of the island. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide investigators have been called in after an 81-year-old man was found dead at a home on Texada Island on Monday.

Texada RCMP were called and found the man’s body at a home on Para Street near the intersection of Earl Street in Van Anda on the north side of the island.

The Vancouver Island integrated major crime unit (VIIMCU) was deployed and has taken over the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police probe fatal Downtown Eastside shooting'
Vancouver police probe fatal Downtown Eastside shooting
“The investigation remains in its early stages but investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to community safety,” a release from RCMP reads.

Story continues below advertisement

VIIMCU is asking anyone with information on the case to reach out at (250) 380-6211.

