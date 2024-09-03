81-year-old found dead in Texada Island home, homicide investigators called in

Homicide investigators have been called in after an 81-year-old man was found dead at a home on Texada Island on Monday.
Texada RCMP were called and found the man’s body at a home on Para Street near the intersection of Earl Street in Van Anda on the north side of the island.
The Vancouver Island integrated major crime unit (VIIMCU) was deployed and has taken over the investigation.
“The investigation remains in its early stages but investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to community safety,” a release from RCMP reads.
VIIMCU is asking anyone with information on the case to reach out at (250) 380-6211.
