Veteran BC United MLA mulls solo run, BC Conservatives pull candidates

The shockwaves from the implosion of B.C.’s Official Opposition BC United continue to be felt, with one of the party’s veteran MLAs not ruling out an election campaign on his own terms.

Dogged by defections and months of dismal polls, BC United Leader Kevin Falcon announced last Wednesday he was suspending the party’s campaign, and threw his weight behind the upstart BC Conservatives.

Some BC United candidates are expected to be offered the chance to run for the Conservatives, but many look to be left without a party, including three-term Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier.

While some candidates have already bowed out of the race, Bernier, speaking on CKNW’s Mornings with Simi on Monday, said he is “not going anywhere.”

“Anybody who was an approved candidate with Elections BC for the BC United, their name stays on the ballot now. They’re an unaffiliated candidate, similar to an independent,” he said.

“So there’s a decision for about 30 of us. We have to keep doing what we’re doing and campaign, or we call Elections BC and have our name removed from the ballot.”

Bernier said he has not received a phone call from BC Conservative Leader John Rustad about joining the party, nor has he heard from Falcon.

He added that many people feel abandoned by Falcon’s sudden move, which was made without consulting his caucus.

“My main objective is to see that the NDP don’t get back in,” Bernier said.

“But I look at the people in the Lower Mainland, who are a little bit more centrist, who are a little bit more federal Liberal, who are not into polarizing, divisive politics. Who do they vote for now? Maybe I just don’t vote now, which is appalling to think.”

Less than 2 weeks ago BC United released old posts where Weber supported the idea 5G was a weapon. Now she’s out. #bcpoli https://t.co/npRPAMcyVe — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) September 2, 2024

Meanwhile, Global News has confirmed the BC Conservatives have removed the two candidates, potentially clearing the way for their former BC United rivals to run in their ridings.

Prince George School Board Trustee Rachael Weber was declared the party’s candidate for Prince George-Mackenzie last year. The party confirmed on Monday she had been removed as a candidate.

Last month she came under fire for eyebrow-raising social media posts, some of which claimed 5G technology was a weapon.

The move could clear the way for Kiel Giddens, BC United’s former candidate in the riding.

The party also confirmed BC Conservative candidate A.J. Wolfe was out as its candidate for Columbia River-Revelstoke. The party is looking at the option of moving in Pete Davis, who lives in the riding, to allow former BC United MLA Tom Shypitka to run in Kootenay-Rockies.

British Columbians will vote on Oct. 19.