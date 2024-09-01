Toronto police investigating 2nd homicide of Labour Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto say they are investigating their second homicide of the Labour Day weekend after a man was found with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Glenholme Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, they found a man in his 30s suffering from obvious signs of trauma. Police said he was taken to hospital where medics were unsuccessful in efforts to save the man’s life.

The man was found in a laneway north of Eglinton Avenue. Police said they had no further information to share about his identity, other than his gender and approximate age.

Investigators said the shooting took place in the area of an after-hours club, something officers are probing.

Toronto police’s homicide unit is leading the investigation. Forensic experts are set to stay on the scene Sunday, along with a heavy police presence.

The incident is the second fatal shooting of the long weekend. A man in his 60s was shot on Danforth Avenue late on Friday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.