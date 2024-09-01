Man dies after late-night shooting in east Toronto: Police

One man is dead after a Friday evening shooting in Toronto’s east end.
Toronto police say they were called to the Danforth Avenue and Warden Avenue area just before 11:30 p.m. after receiving reports about suspected gunshots.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
When police arrived, they say they found a man in front of a home.
They say officers tried to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trending Now
Police say the case is now being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information on the matter is being urged to come forward.
More on Crime
Comments