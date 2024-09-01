Man dies after late-night shooting in east Toronto: Police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One man is dead after a Friday evening shooting in Toronto’s east end.

Toronto police say they were called to the Danforth Avenue and Warden Avenue area just before 11:30 p.m. after receiving reports about suspected gunshots.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When police arrived, they say they found a man in front of a home.

They say officers tried to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the matter is being urged to come forward.