Crime

Man dies after late-night shooting in east Toronto: Police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2024 9:25 am
1 min read
One man is dead after a Friday evening shooting in Toronto's east end. The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
One man is dead after a Friday evening shooting in Toronto's east end. The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
One man is dead after a Friday evening shooting in Toronto’s east end.

Toronto police say they were called to the Danforth Avenue and Warden Avenue area just before 11:30 p.m. after receiving reports about suspected gunshots.

When police arrived, they say they found a man in front of a home.

They say officers tried to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the matter is being urged to come forward.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

