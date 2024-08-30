Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Travel routes already busy as B.C. heads into Labour Day weekend

By Andrea Macpherson Global News
Posted August 30, 2024 4:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. expecting busy travel routes for Labour Day long weekend'
B.C. expecting busy travel routes for Labour Day long weekend
It's the last hurrah of summer and one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. As Andrea Macpherson reports, traffic on BC Ferries and the province's highways is already picking up, with people getting a jump on the Labour Day long weekend.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Travellers at the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal were greeted with multiple sailing waits Friday, as B.C. entered the Labour Day long weekend.

But BC Ferries says it is ready to welcome over 500,000 passengers and 200,000 vehicles through to Monday.

“We did quite a bit of work in advance of the summer season as a whole to prepare and ensure that this summer ran a lot more smoothly,” BC Ferries spokesperson Ceilidh Marlow said.

Click to play video: 'Deadly summer on B.C. roads'
Deadly summer on B.C. roads

“We optimize our refit schedule for all of our vessels so that they would all be in service in advance of the summer season, and that has worked out really, really well and gone very smoothly. We also hired an additional nearly 600 employees.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Around 90,000 vehicles and 270,000 passengers are expected to travel between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island alone over the weekend.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Most reservations on many of the major routes for Friday were already sold out by the morning.

Passengers were being advised to consider travelling during off-peak hours to avoid waits, or to consider leaving the car at home and walking on.

Some of the rush was driven by football fans, who are heading to Victoria to watch the BC Lions and Ottawa Redblacks clash at Saturday’s Touchdown Pacific matchup.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices