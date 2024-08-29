Lethbridge Hurricanes begin training camp, new preseason campaign

Send this page to someone via email

The 2024/25 Lethbridge Hurricanes have dropped the puck on their four-day training camp, with preseason games starting next week.

The Hurricanes announced a 53-man training camp roster to run the drills for the next few days leading up to the preseason schedule.

As associate head coach, Matt Anholt, says, the team is always eager to finally return to the rink.

“This day, specifically, when you can finally get on the ice with the boys is always an exciting day. You know, it’s a lot of work that gets put into these training camps,” said Anholt.

Every season sees turnover and while former captain Joe Arntsen is no longer with the team, having signed with the Abbotsford Canucks in the AHL, new players are stepping up to fill leadership roles.

“I’ve been in the league for some time now and I remember what it was like being a young guy, coming into camp for the first time. It’s really important for me to try and help these young guys, show them the way, help them have the best camp that they can,” said Logan McCutcheon, a 20-year-old veteran defenceman.

One of those younger players is Tyden Lafournaise, who is making the jump to WHL hockey for the first time.

“I feel good. It’s obviously a lot faster than I’m used to, but just kind of that first skate, getting the nerves out, getting used to this speed and now from here on out it’s just kind of, give it all you’ve got and show everyone what you’ve got.”

Lafournaise, a native of Winnipeg, is expected to play this season with the Southern Alberta Hockey Academy in Dunmore, near Medicine Hat.

Luckily for him, there are several star players to learn from during the Hurricanes training camp, including Miguel Marques, who was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the third round this offseason.

Marques was able to spend some time in Las Vegas for the first-year player draft, when he was selected 87th overall by the Tennessee team.

Despite his future aspirations, Marques says his sole focus is on helping Lethbridge win.

“(I’m) kind of working towards a contract and stuff like that, but that stuff will come. I’ve just got to be here with my team, looking to win and that’s something that we’ve got to do this year,” said Marques. “Kind of bounce back from the previous years and that’s something we’re ready to go and do.”

Meanwhile, the feeling around the locker room is that of optimism, with big expectations for the team.

“I think we’re all really excited and I think we’ve got a good group and we can definitely make a run deep into the playoffs this year,” said McCutcheon.

The Hurricanes’ first preseason game is set for Sept. 3 at the newly re-named Visitlethbridge.com Arena, as the Canes host their Highway 3 rivals, the Medicine Hat Tigers. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.