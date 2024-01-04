Lethbridge Hurricanes on hot streak as 2024 begins

Send this page to someone via email

The Lethbridge Hurricanes have put a string of wins together and now find themselves three games over .500 as they set their sights on a potential playoff berth.

The team currently sit fourth in the Central Division with 39 points, nine behind the leading Medicine Hat Tigers who are sitting comfortably with 48 points.

The club faced off against the Swift Current Broncos Wednesday night and notched a 6-3 come from behind victory.

Head coach Bill Peters says he’s impressed with how his club has been playing as of late.

“A lot of positives out of last night. both specialty teams were very good,” said Peters. “So, we’ll take the two points and move on.”

Forwards Tyson Zimmer and Brayden Edwards each potted two goals in the win.

“I thought our powerplay was really excellent last night. Scoring three goals was big,” said Zimmer.

“We were pretty good the whole game. But, in the third period we really took over,” added Edwards.

Defenceman Noah Chadwick added four assists and recently had a lot to celebrate as the Toronto Maple Leafs signed him to a three-year entry-level contract.

Chadwick, a sixth-round draft pick, says he’s excited for the opportunity but acknowledged there will be challenges heading into the NHL.

“I think the biggest challenge is the age gap and playing with bigger, faster, stronger men.”

Goaltender Harrison Meneghin has been a rock for the team this year registering a 2.44 Goals Against Average in 28 games.

“I’m really excited for the direction the team’s going. I thought last night was a huge example of how our team can face adversity in games and come back in those one or two goal games,” says Meneghin.

The Hurricanes will take on the Tri-City Americans on Friday night as they look to ascend the ladder in the Central Division standings.