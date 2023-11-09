Lethbridge Hurricanes reflect on season so far

After a fourth straight loss Wednesday night, the Lethbridge Hurricanes sit one game above .500 19 games into their season.

One of the positives for the ‘Canes this year has been the play of forward Kooper Gizowski with five goals in his last six games.

The first-year Hurricane said his comfort level has really grown since the start of the season.

“I think I’m just kind of starting to fit in more with all the guys and kind of figuring out how everyone plays,” says Gizowski.

“I think me playing with certain guys and them kind of finding me open or giving me my chances — if I’m feeling it and getting it in the back of the net, I’m not complaining.”

Lethbridge Hurricanes hire Bill Peters as new head coach

Even with their most recent loss, first year head coach Bill Peters is impressed with how his team has played so far this season, saying they have meshed quite well.

“I’ve liked us when we’ve had all hands on deck. I’ve liked us a lot when everyone’s in the right spots, and right now a lot of young guys are playing and getting good opportunities,” said Peters.

“Struggle a little bit right now, obviously that’s four straight at home after last night and we got a chance to bounce back tomorrow against Wenatchee.”

Forward Blake Swetlikoff said the recent losses are tough to swallow, but now it’s back to the drawing board for the team as they look to rediscover their winning ways.

“I think just turn a new page today and… taking things away: taking away some of the positives and some of the negatives. Going through some video and just learning from it, seeing where we can be better,” says Swetlikoff. “You know, just improve. That’s all we can do.”

The ‘Canes sit second in the central division, four points back of Medicine Hat.

Their next chance to re-enter the win column comes Friday night for the team’s first-ever home game against the Wenatchee Wild.