Sports

Auston Matthews to miss Leafs’ must-win Game 6

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2024 12:12 pm
TORONTO – Auston Matthews will miss the Maple Leafs’ must-win Game 6 against the Boston Bruins.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said following today’s morning skate the star sniper would be unavailable with Toronto down 3-2 in its first-round playoff series.

Matthews was pulled from Game 4 with an illness and didn’t play in Tuesday’s 2-1 overtime victory in Boston with the Leafs facing elimination.

The 26-year-old centre skated for about 30 minutes this morning before Toronto’s playing group took the ice.

The Leafs were also minus star winger William Nylander for the first three contests of the best-of-seven matchup.

Game 7, if necessary, would be Saturday in Boston.

Leafs captain John Tavares says Toronto has dealt with big absences in the past.

“It’s the nature of the game, the sport,” he said. “Guys responded really well last game. We gotta play together as a group, everyone stepping up and doing more.

“Not one guy trying to fill his shoes.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

