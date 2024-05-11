Menu

Sports

Ron Ellis, who played over 1,000 games with Toronto Maple Leafs, dead at 79

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2024 2:43 pm
1 min read
Ron Ellis, who played over 1,000 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and was a member of Canada’s team at the 1972 Summit Series, has died at age 79.

The Maple Leafs confirmed Ellis’s death on social media Saturday. A cause of death was not given.

Ellis played his entire 15-season NHL career in Toronto and had 640 points (332 goals, 308 assists) over 1,034 games. He is one of five players to reach 1,000 games with the club. He was a four-time all-star and member of the last Maple Leafs team to win the Stanley Cup in the 1966-67 season.

A consistent offensive threat, Ellis had 11 seasons with 20 or more goals and surpassed the 30-goal mark twice.

Trending Now

Ellis received a rare tribute in 1968 when Leafs legend Ace Bailey asked the club to bring his No. 6 out of retirement so Ellis could wear it. Ellis, who was wearing No. 8 at the time, wore Bailey’s number for the final 11 seasons of his career.

Internationally, Ellis played all eight games in Canada’s Summit Series win over the Soviet Union on a line with Bobby Clarke and Paul Henderson.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

