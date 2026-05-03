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Sports

Raptors, Cavaliers ready to rumble in Game 7

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2026 4:01 am
2 min read
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R-J Barrett’s fortuitous winning shot with 1.2 seconds left in Friday’s overtime reminded Toronto basketball fans of similar glory days in the NBA playoffs.

Barrett’s three-pointer from the top of the key hit off the back rim and bounced high above the backboard before going through the net to give the Raptors a 112-110 victory and force tonight’s Game 7 in the opening-round series at Rocket Arena in Ohio.

For many fans, Barrett’s clutch shot brought back memories of Kawhi Leonard’s four-bounce buzzer-beating winner in Game 7 of the 2019 East semifinals against Philadelphia. The Raptors would go on to win the NBA championship.

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Barrett and his teammates said Friday’s victory was thrilling but noted the focus quickly shifted to tonight’s win or go home showdown.

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“Got one game to decide it all,” Barrett said. “We’ve fought through the toughest of tasks all year long. So going to Cleveland is going to be a tough task, but that’s what we’re built for.”

Forgotten in all the Game 6 excitement was the Raptors being outscored 23-12 in the final quarter and coming oh-so close to being ousted.

The physical Raptors are trying to become the first team since Dallas in the 2022 Western Conference semifinals to win a Game 7 on the road after the first six were won by the home team.

The experienced and battle-tested Cavaliers are looking to advance past the first round for the third straight year. They are 6-2 in Game 7s, including 4-0 at home. Toronto is 3-3 in Game 7s and is playing its first one on the road since the 2021 conference semifinals against Philadelphia, which it lost 88-87.

Both offences are averaging 111.5 points per game, the Raptors have shot slightly better (40.7 per cent to 39.8 per cent) and Toronto’s defence has had a slightly better rating than the Cavaliers.

Toronto forward Brandon Ingram remains questionable for tonight after missing Friday’s game because of right heel inflammation.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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