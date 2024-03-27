Lethbridge Hurricanes operation excited about playoff run

The Lethbridge Hurricanes are not the only ones to benefit from moving onto the playoffs. There are many organizational benefits involved in moving onto the postseason, according to Terry Huisman the team’s business operations manager.

“In the WHL most teams budget to break even at best. So, for us to make the playoffs gives us the opportunity for us to make extra revenue,” said Huisman. “It’s exciting for the community, it’s exciting for the team and it’s a key part of why we do what we do.”

This year’s first-round opponent is the Swift Current Broncos, a four-hour drive from their home barn. But even with opposition within a day’s drive, Huisman says most series in the playoffs have similar pros and cons.

“We’ll leave the day before, there’s the cost of the bus per day, as we’re travelling. There’s the cost of the hotel, the cost of feeding the team, and so it’s not much different than travelling to Saskatoon,” said Huisman. “I think it’s better for the players obviously because they don’t have to be on the bus as long.”

The logistics of taking the organization on the road are another reason why it is so important to finish as high up in the final standings of the regular season.

“The higher you are in the pecking order, the more likely the chance of having more games at home,” explained Huisman. “This helps retain money your fans spend on you to attend your game.

“This year we’re starting on the road and our first playoff games are mid-week. Well, kids are in school, and people may not attend just because it’s a weeknight. This all affects the profits.”

Profits that help the organization’s bottom line. Some may argue that the team auctions off team gear and game-worn items for “thousands.”

“For every year a players suits up for us, they earn a year of secondary schooling. That can run up to $160,000,” said Huisman. “Which is a lot of money for a WHL club.”

The home games are when everyone — fans and players of the club — get a boost.

Team MVP award winner and goaltender Harrison Meneghin knows the cost to get into the post season.

“That’s what the whole season has led up to 68 games just to, you don’t just play them just to play them. You play them to get into the playoffs and have success.”

It’s a sentiment mirrored by team assistant captain Noah Chadwick, with hopes of seeing full rinks. “It’s always exciting, the rinks are sold out, just feeding off that energy, I think just gives us a little more jump.”

As Huisman explained, a full rink and good night of hockey can translate to a significant financial boost.

“If we’re opening up on a weekend, and we have a full arena, you can see anywhere from $70,000 to $80,000 per game,” said Huisman.

Approaching the post season with the proper optimism, assistant coach Ryan Aasman sees playing the higher-ranking Broncos as a learning opportunity.

“We seem to play the whole year versus the better teams, better. I don’t know why, we always kind of play to that. So, I’m excited that our boys get to play against a really good team.”

The Hurricanes host games on April 2 and 3. In order to help fill the rink, they’ve added a special promotion: buy one adult ticket and you’ll get a kid’s pass for free.

“We have, I’m biased, the best fans in the league,” said Huisman.

It’s a feeling that is rooted deep below the main and box office, in the core of the team.

“We love our fans,” said Aasman. “We’re comfortable here, we love playing here, the atmosphere is one of the best in the league. I think it’s going to be a great learning experience in their barn, to then bring that experience back here and use it here.”