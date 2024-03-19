Lethbridge Hurricanes prepare for playoffs

The Lethbridge Hurricanes is entering its final pair of games against the Medicine Hat Tigers in preparations for the playoffs after a successful weekend.

With a 5-2 victory on Friday and a 3-2 overtime comeback win on Saturday against the Red Deer Rebels, the Hurricanes fell in overtime to a better-rested Calgary Hitmen on Sunday.

“Three games in three days is tough on anybody, we just ran out of juice,” A Hurricanes rep said. “But a good weekend all-round.”

All three games were hard fought and earned points vital to locking down a spot in the postseason for the Lethbridge squad. The battle for the final playoff spot is still up for grabs in the eastern conference, so every game matters, even if you’ve locked in a spot, according to Hurricanes Captain Joe Arntsen.

“We had to battle right to the end and I’m proud of the boys for doing that,” explained Arnsten. “But we got to just keep rolling now with the momentum we gained from this weekend.”

Story continues below advertisement

Where teams finish their regular season will dictate which opponent they will be playing in the playoffs. Aside from the Saskatoon Blades and the Moosejaw Warriors, four points can change a few positions for teams. This has a direct impact on who has home ice advantage and will play more games in their home arena. Should a series be pushed to a seventh game, the higher-seeded team, will be playing at home in front of their fans.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

For Lethbridge, the team is facing its Highway 3 rivals back to back to finish off the regular season. a great preparation for the postseason with formidable opponents, according to Miguel Marques, the team’s leader in points.

“They’re a good team, they’re fast and quick, physical, they’re smart and skilled,” he said.

The team’s coach, Bill Peters, has already won a Western Hockey League (WHL) championship and a Memorial Cup with Spokane in the 2007/08 season, and the Lethbridge players have confidence in his coaching style.

“Obviously there’s limited days in this final stretch of the season, especially for our over-agers and we don’t want that to end anytime soon,” explained Marques “So, come to the rink, earn tomorrow, get better every day.”

Arntsen is in his last season in the WHL, and he says it’s important to keep things in perspective and not get ahead of themselves.

Story continues below advertisement

“Bill and the coaching staff are going to put together a game plan for us that we’ve got to execute, and I think if we do that we’re going to have great success,” explained the team captain.

Related News Saskatoon Blades embracing late-season adversity ahead of WHL playoffs

“We haven’t had the playoff success we want, so I’m going to be really looking for some of that this year. I just don’t think we can overthink it too much right now. Just focus on the weekend and then see who we end up playing in the first round.”

Harrison Menighin, the team’s starting goalie, shares his coach’s ideology. Menighin has been hailed by some staff as a potential WHL goalie of the year.

“I’m just treating it like a regular game and not trying to do anything too different. What’s worked for me all season, I’m going to say it’s probably going to work in the playoffs,” Menighin said.

Assistant coaches said the team is ready for almost any challenge.

“There was a lot of ups and downs since the trade deadline,” said assistant coach Matt Anholt. “I think that’s going to make us stronger down the stretch through the ability to fight adversity.”

The puck drop on the final home game of the regular season is set for Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m. at the Enmax Centre.