St. Albert sniper on torrid goal-scoring pace during his WHL draft year

With only one regulation loss in 29 games this season, the St. Albert Sabres currently occupy the top spot in the Alberta Elite Hockey League (U15 AAA) standings and it’s a young sniper leading the way as the team shoots for a big goal this season.

“Hopefully we can get a provincial championship,” Sabres forward Ossie McIntyre recently told Global News.

View image in full screen Ossie McIntyre speaks to a reporter at a St. Albert Sabres practice in 2024. Global News

The 14-year-old scored his 50th goal of the season for his hometown team on Saturday. He’s also collected 41 assists and 91 points this season and leads the league in all three of those statistical categories.

“He has a really strong shot,” said defenceman Jaxon Pisani, McIntyre’s teammate on the Sabres.

"He can pick a corner when he needs."

Geoff Giacobbo coaches the Sabres and also teaches McIntyre and other Sabres players individual skills through his work at the Greater St. Albert Sports Academy.

“If he gets in all alone, he beats goalies with his deception,” Giacobbo explained while talking about the leading scorer in the AEHL’s U15 AAA division.

“He’s got a great shot off the flank on the power play.”

View image in full screen Ossie McIntyre is seen at a St. Albert Sabres practice in 2024. Global News

McIntyre’s remarkable play this season comes at an opportune time as he is in his WHL draft year.

“He’s showing like a top round pick and there’s lots of attention on him for sure,” Giacobbo said.

McIntyre, who is listed as being five-foot-six and 135 pounds on the AEHL’s website, said while he aspires to be selected early in the upcoming WHL draft, he simply wants to “focus on the season” for now, one in which everything seems to have clicked for him.

“It’s my second year here so I have a bit more confidence,” he explained. “And just my linemates — a lot of chemistry this year. It’s been working out.”

McIntyre’s success this season comes after he faced a major setback in the one before. Last season the forward broke his wrist and was out of the Sabres’ lineup for about two months.

–With files from Slav Kornik, Global News

