Sports

Passion for volleyball still runs strong for two-time Sask. Paralympian Julie Kozun

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted August 29, 2024 7:16 pm
2 min read
Two-time Paralympian Julie Kozun hitting all the right notes with Canada's sitting volleyball team
Two-time Paralympian Julie Kozun hitting all the right notes with Canada’s sitting volleyball team
WATCH: Sport has helped Melfort's Julie Kozun get through the darkest periods of her life and has led her to her second Paralympics in Paris with Canada's women's sitting volleyball team.
Standing in front of thousands at the Bessborough Hotel being introduced by legendary Canadian band Trooper earlier this month, Julie Kozun has felt like a rock star lately.

It’s something that’s carried over on her journey to the second Paralympics of her young athletic career.

“We had a sendoff party in Gronlid,” said Kozun. “Lots of people came out, lots of support, everyone is really, really excited.”

It’s a moment that seemed so distant for the Melfort product back in 2015, laying in a hospital bed after a lawnmower accident on a friend’s farm — an accident which resulted in the amputation of her left leg below the knee.

In the days that followed, however, came a chance meeting with Erica Gavel who would go on to represent Canada a year later at the Rio Paralympics in wheelchair basketball.

“I just wanted to be like, ‘Trust me, your life will get better, things will get better,'” said Gavel.

After a few months of trying sitting volleyball, Kozun stepped away from the court believing her time in elite athletics was over.

Meadow Lake’s Nikita Ens off to second Paralympics, 10 years after life-changing crash

That distance, however, proved to be a good thing, as Kozun picked up the sport again in 2017 and hasn’t looked back as Canada’s youngest player on their national women’s team roster.

“It gave me a new perspective on sport for sure,” said Kozun. “I think it gave me way more than standing volleyball ever did.”

Following along with the 24-year-old’s career, it’s been a proud journey to be a part of for Gavel.

“I just couldn’t be more proud,” said Gavel. “I’m so happy for her, not only in sport but also with where she is as a person.”

After almost landing on the podium three years ago in her Paralympic debut in Tokyo, the hunger is still there for Kozun to make history in Paris.

“With Tokyo we were so close you could taste it – you could taste that medal,” said Kozun. “We want to be on the podium going for gold. I think everyone is really buying into that and I’m really hoping that we are able to be on that podium this year.”

Kozun and Team Canada began their Paralympic tournament with a three sets to none victory over Slovenia on Thursday morning and will prepare to battle Brazil in their next preliminary round game on Saturday.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

