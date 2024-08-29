2 charged for giving false info in case of teen killed outside Halifax mall: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two adults have been charged in relation to the homicide of a 16-year-old boy who was killed after a stabbing outside the Halifax Shopping Centre in April.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) said investigators arrested two people on Aug. 28 for providing “false information to investigators and assisted the accused in avoiding arrest in the homicide of Ahmad Maher Al Marrach.”

“The 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court today to face one count each of accessory to commit an indictable offence,” HRP wrote in a Thursday release.

Two 16-year-old youths and two 14-year-old youths, whose identities are all protected due to their ages, are already facing ne count each of second-degree murder.

Al Marrach was injured in the parking garage of the shopping centre on Mumford Road on April 22, and later died in hospital.

He was one of seven children in his family, who all arrived in Nova Scotia in 2016 as refugees from Syria.

In an April interview with Global News, his parents described him as peaceful, kind-hearted and compassionate.

Police note that the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call HRP at 902-490-5020.