Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged for giving false info in case of teen killed outside Halifax mall: police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 29, 2024 12:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Syrian refugee family traumatized after son murdered in Halifax'
Syrian refugee family traumatized after son murdered in Halifax
A Nova Scotia family is mourning the loss of 16-year-old Ahmad Maher Al Marrach, a Syrian refugee fatally stabbed at Halifax Shopping Centre on April 22. Three teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder. As Heidi Petracek reports, Al Marrach's grieving family says the boy's murder has shaken their belief of a better life in Canada – Apr 29, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two adults have been charged in relation to the homicide of a 16-year-old boy who was killed after a stabbing outside the Halifax Shopping Centre in April.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) said investigators arrested two people on Aug. 28 for providing “false information to investigators and assisted the accused in avoiding arrest in the homicide of Ahmad Maher Al Marrach.”

“The 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court today to face one count each of accessory to commit an indictable offence,” HRP wrote in a Thursday release.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Two 16-year-old youths and two 14-year-old youths, whose identities are all protected due to their ages, are already facing ne count each of second-degree murder.

Click to play video: 'Two teens charged with murder after 16-year-old killed outside Halifax mall'
Two teens charged with murder after 16-year-old killed outside Halifax mall
Trending Now

Al Marrach was injured in the parking garage of the shopping centre on Mumford Road on April 22, and later died in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

He was one of seven children in his family, who all arrived in Nova Scotia in 2016 as refugees from Syria.

In an April interview with Global News, his parents described him as peaceful, kind-hearted and compassionate. 

Police note that the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call HRP at 902-490-5020.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices