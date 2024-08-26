SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Rain cools B.C. wildfires but creates new hazards for firefighters

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2024 3:11 pm
1 min read
Wildland firefighters with the B.C. Wildfire Service perform mop-up operations on the Shetland Creek wildfire's eastern flank in the area of Thompson-Nicola, B.C. on Aug. 8. View image in full screen
Wildland firefighters with the B.C. Wildfire Service perform mop-up operations on the Shetland Creek wildfire's eastern flank in the area of Thompson-Nicola, B.C. on Aug. 8. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Heavy rain in parts of British Columbia over the weekend has lowered wildfire activity in the southern part of the province, but firefighters say strong winds are creating some tree hazards for crews.

The BC Wildfire Service says in its latest update that the number of active blazes in the province has fallen to around 311, continuing a downward trend from Friday when there were about 340 fires burning.

Click to play video: 'Weather helping spare communities worst of B.C. wildfire, drought'
Weather helping spare communities worst of B.C. wildfire, drought

The wildfire service says while much of the southern part of B.C. received rain and some parts had heavy precipitation, it was accompanied by winds gusting up to 102 kilometres per hour.

Story continues below advertisement

The wind “blew trees down along fire lines in the south” and forced a fire camp in Invermere, B.C., to move to another location, but the service says no one was injured.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The number of out-of-control wildfires in the province has dropped to about 87, with 28 per cent of B.C.’s active blazes now being held and 44 per cent classified as “under control.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfire update: Arrival of cooler weather helps fire crews'
B.C. wildfire update: Arrival of cooler weather helps fire crews
Trending Now

The Corya Creek wildfire located about 170 kilometres northeast of Terrace, B.C., remains the province’s only fire of note, which means the blaze is either highly visible or a possible threat to public safety.

The wildfire service says more than 10,000 square kilometres of land has been burned in B.C. in this year’s fire season starting April 1.

That followed a record wildfire season in 2023 where more than 28,000 square kilometres of land was burned, forcing the evacuations of communities in regions such as the Okanagan and the Shuswap.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada is forecasting some possible precipitation across the province early in the week, but most parts of B.C. will see a return of warmer, drier weather as Labour Day weekend approaches.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices