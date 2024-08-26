Rain cools B.C. wildfires but creates new hazards for firefighters

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy rain in parts of British Columbia over the weekend has lowered wildfire activity in the southern part of the province, but firefighters say strong winds are creating some tree hazards for crews.

The BC Wildfire Service says in its latest update that the number of active blazes in the province has fallen to around 311, continuing a downward trend from Friday when there were about 340 fires burning.

The wildfire service says while much of the southern part of B.C. received rain and some parts had heavy precipitation, it was accompanied by winds gusting up to 102 kilometres per hour.

The wind “blew trees down along fire lines in the south” and forced a fire camp in Invermere, B.C., to move to another location, but the service says no one was injured.

The number of out-of-control wildfires in the province has dropped to about 87, with 28 per cent of B.C.’s active blazes now being held and 44 per cent classified as “under control.”

The Corya Creek wildfire located about 170 kilometres northeast of Terrace, B.C., remains the province’s only fire of note, which means the blaze is either highly visible or a possible threat to public safety.

The wildfire service says more than 10,000 square kilometres of land has been burned in B.C. in this year’s fire season starting April 1.

That followed a record wildfire season in 2023 where more than 28,000 square kilometres of land was burned, forcing the evacuations of communities in regions such as the Okanagan and the Shuswap.

Environment Canada is forecasting some possible precipitation across the province early in the week, but most parts of B.C. will see a return of warmer, drier weather as Labour Day weekend approaches.