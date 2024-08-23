Watchdog deployed after RCMP shoot man who stabbed officer in Richmond: IIO

See more sharing options

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is investigating after the RCMP says it shot a man who stabbed an officer in Richmond.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m., after Richmond firefighters were called to the 9800 block of Glenthorne Drive, where a man was setting a sign on fire, according to the B.C. RCMP.

Mounties said the man was “uncooperative” when officers were called to the scene.

“During the police interaction, a struggle ensued which resulted in a police officer getting stabbed and the man getting shot by police,” RCMP said in a media release.

Both the man and the officer were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Richmond RCMP are investigating the initial call and the stabbing, RCMP said.

The Independent Investigations Office will probe police actions during the incident.