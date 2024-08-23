Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Watchdog deployed after RCMP shoot man who stabbed officer in Richmond: IIO

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 23, 2024 3:38 pm
1 min read
Police tape at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Richmond. View image in full screen
Police tape at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Richmond. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is investigating after the RCMP says it shot a man who stabbed an officer in Richmond.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m., after Richmond firefighters were called to the 9800 block of Glenthorne Drive, where a man was setting a sign on fire, according to the B.C. RCMP.

Mounties said the man was “uncooperative” when officers were called to the scene.

Click to play video: 'B.C.’s police watchdog critical of treatment of intoxicated prisoners'
B.C.’s police watchdog critical of treatment of intoxicated prisoners
Trending Now

“During the police interaction, a struggle ensued which resulted in a police officer getting stabbed and the man getting shot by police,” RCMP said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the man and the officer were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Richmond RCMP are investigating the initial call and the stabbing, RCMP said.

The Independent Investigations Office will probe police actions during the incident.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices