Health

Free harm reduction supplies removed from Fraser Health website

By Amy Judd & Troy Charles Global News
Posted August 23, 2024 3:22 pm
1 min read
WATCH: Fraser Health has removed most of its harm reduction supplies from an online portal where people could order them to be delivered to their homes. As Troy Charles reports, it comes at the request of the province.
Earlier this month, Fraser Health launched its new Harm Reduction Online Portal, which was built as a shopping place where people could have drug supplies delivered to their doorstep free of charge.

“We asked Fraser Health to do a review of the site,” B.C. Premier David Eby said on Thursday.

Previously, a long list of items were available, including glass tubes and bowl pipes, smoking kits, tourniquet kits and syringes.

However, on Thursday the portal only offers two tools: a fentanyl screening test strip kit and a take-home Naloxone kit

In a statement, Fraser Health told Global News that, “We were directed by the province to redesign the website to more prominently feature how people may access treatment and prevention.

“This redesign includes a pause on offering some harm reduction supplies on the online portal.”

Instructional videos on how to use various tools have also been removed.

The site’s revamped homepage now features links to harm reduction resources, supports and treatment.

“Emphasis of our government continues to be to support people on getting into treatment and doing our best to keep people alive,” Eby said.

