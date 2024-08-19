Inquest into the death of Nicole Lafontaine begins in Regina

A coroner’s inquest into the death of a woman who fell five stories from a window has begun in Regina.
Nicole Lafontaine had been staying at the Regina YWCA homeless shelter last year when she fell to her death from the fifth floor.
At the time, police and the coroner deemed the 31-year-old’s cause of death to be non-criminal.
The inquest is to investigate the circumstances of her death and offer recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future.
The inquest is being held at the Royal Hotel and being overseen by coroner Aaron Fox. Six people will be selected to serve as a jury.
The inquest is scheduled to run until Thursday.
