Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Inquest into the death of Nicole Lafontaine begins in Regina

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted August 19, 2024 2:34 pm
1 min read
Regina police and the coroner's office deemed Nicole Lafontaine's death last year as non-criminal. View image in full screen
Regina police and the coroner's office deemed Nicole Lafontaine's death last year as non-criminal. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A coroner’s inquest into the death of a woman who fell five stories from a window has begun in Regina.

Nicole Lafontaine had been staying at the Regina YWCA homeless shelter last year when she fell to her death from the fifth floor.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

At the time, police and the coroner deemed the 31-year-old’s cause of death to be non-criminal.

The inquest is to investigate the circumstances of her death and offer recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Trending Now

The inquest is being held at the Royal Hotel and being overseen by coroner Aaron Fox. Six people will be selected to serve as a jury.

The inquest is scheduled to run until Thursday.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices