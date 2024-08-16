Menu

Canada

New Brunswick’s Point Lepreau nuclear power plant down until mid-November

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2024 10:33 am
1 min read
New legislation makes N.B. nuclear energy deal possible
A new piece of legislation in New Brunswick would allow NB Power to enter into strategic partnerships to manage its generating assets. The bill comes as details of negotiations surrounding the Point Lepreau nuclear generating station remain scarce. Silas Brown explains. – May 15, 2024
New Brunswick’s electrical utility says its Point Lepreau nuclear generating station will remain off-line until at least mid-November.

The station has been down since April. 6, while N.B. Power carried out a planned 100-day maintenance outage.

In a news release Thursday, the utility says that during startup a “critical issue” related to the 660-megawatt power plant’s main generator was identified and it needs to be addressed before the station can return to service.

N.B. Power has not specified what the problem is, saying only that the “full extent of this issue is still being investigated and we are working toward resolving it.”

The utility says the outage won’t affect the supply of power to its customers with electricity being provided from its other generating stations and utilities in neighbouring jurisdictions.

N.B. Power cautions that while new developments can affect its schedule, it is working “toward a goal” of restoring the nuclear plant’s operations by mid-November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

