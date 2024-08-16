Major water main break causes flooding near Montreal’s Jacques Cartier bridge

Send this page to someone via email

Large amounts of water were pouring onto streets near the Jacques Cartier bridge in Montreal this morning after a major water main break.

Images broadcast by networks Radio-Canada and TVA showed a large jet of water projecting into the air and flooding parts of René-Lévesque Boulevard and Papineau Street.

The leak began a little before 6 a.m. at the intersection of René-Lévesque and De Lorimier Avenue and was continuing steadily about 45 minutes later.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene and closed off some streets in the area.

In a post on the social media site X, firefighters asked the public to avoid the area of Sainte-Catherine Street East and De Lorimier due to a “major” flood.

It is not yet known what caused the break.