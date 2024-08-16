Major water main break causes flooding near Montreal’s Jacques Cartier bridge

Large amounts of water were pouring onto streets near the Jacques Cartier bridge in Montreal this morning after a major water main break.
Images broadcast by networks Radio-Canada and TVA showed a large jet of water projecting into the air and flooding parts of René-Lévesque Boulevard and Papineau Street.
Get breaking National news
The leak began a little before 6 a.m. at the intersection of René-Lévesque and De Lorimier Avenue and was continuing steadily about 45 minutes later.
Police and firefighters were called to the scene and closed off some streets in the area.
In a post on the social media site X, firefighters asked the public to avoid the area of Sainte-Catherine Street East and De Lorimier due to a “major” flood.
It is not yet known what caused the break.
Comments