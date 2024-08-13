Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged with sexually assaulting teens at downtown hotel

By The Staff Global News
Posted August 13, 2024 3:35 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
A 54-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after police say two teenage girls were sexually assaulted at a downtown hotel.

Officers arrived at the hotel around 8:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving a call for help from one of the victims. The second victim was found in the room with the suspect, who police say tried to escape out of a second-story window.

Police said sex crimes investigators have determined that the suspect approached the teens — who were with an adult friend — on Main Street the night before, and invited them back to his hotel suite, where he provided them with alcohol and drugs. They left the suite later that night.

The next day, police say the man approached the two teenagers in the same area of Main Street and offered more alcohol and drugs, but this time he prevented them from leaving and assaulted them.

Kelly Trent Schoffer has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of forcible confinement, as well as assault, obtaining sexual services for consideration, cocaine possession and failing to comply with probation. He was also the subject of a warrant, police said.

Police said he was on parole at the time of the incident and remains in custody.

