Crime

1 injured after shooting in a home in Caledon, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2024 12:27 pm
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle sits idle in downtown Toronto on April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle sits idle in downtown Toronto on April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy. TPH
Police are investigating after a person was shot in a home in Caledon on Sunday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to a home on Castlederg Sideroad shortly before 12 a.m. for a shooting.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They say one person was located at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the injured person was taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not released more information about the condition of the person.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

