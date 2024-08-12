SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

Thunderstorms, lightning in B.C. forecast, as more than 400 wildfires burn

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2024 2:37 pm
1 min read
Changing weather could impact wildfire situation in central B.C.
Tensions have eased in the village of Valemount where anxious residents were forced to evacuate Saturday night due to a threatening wildfire. As Emily Lazatin reports, danger still exists, not only in east central B.C. but right across much of the province. But help could be on the way.
Little rain and a lot of lightning is fuelling wildfire activity in British Columbia.

The BC Wildfire Service says lightning has been the spark behind more than 80 per cent of nearly 260 new blazes over the last week.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch spanning much of B.C.’s southern Interior from the Fraser Canyon east to the Alberta boundary.

The weather office says conditions are favourable for the development of storms that may be capable of producing strong winds, hail and potentially heavy rain.

Jasper residents, business owners set to return to wildfire-ravaged town
Still, the latest bulletin from the wildfire service says that some areas have seen isolated showers, but warm, dry conditions are otherwise persistent.

There are more than 400 active wildfires throughout the province, with just under 40 per cent classified as burning out of control.

Environment Canada is maintaining smoky skies bulletins for large areas of the southern and central Interior as well as the northeastern corner of B.C., where heat warnings are also in effect for the Fort Nelson and Fort St. James areas.

The weather office says daytime highs in the 30s are expected there until Tuesday.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

