Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sentencing hearing set for 2 men convicted of mischief, weapons charges at Coutts border blockade

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2024 1:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Coutts blockade: Jury finds protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill RCMP officers'
Coutts blockade: Jury finds protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill RCMP officers
WATCH ABOVE: (Aug. 3, 2024): A jury determined two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the 2022 border blockade in Coutts, Alta, were not guilty. Both suspects, however, were convicted on other charges of mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose – Aug 3, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two men convicted of mischief at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade are to learn their sentences later this month.

On Aug. 2, a jury also found Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert guilty of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and Olienick was convicted of possessing a pipe bomb. But they were acquitted of the more serious charge of conspiring to murder police officers.

In Lethbridge Court of King’s Bench on Monday, Crown prosecutor Steven Johnston and defence lawyer Katherin Beyak agreed the sentencing hearing would begin Aug. 26.

Four days were set aside. Court heard the first two days would involve a finding of facts heard in the case. After a one-day break, it resumes Aug. 29.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s our understanding that the sentencing submissions are one day and the decision on sentence the following day,” Johnston said.

Story continues below advertisement

Two other protesters had been charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Coutts in early 2022. In February, Christopher Lysak and Jerry Morin pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Lysak was sentenced to three years for possession of a restricted firearm in an unauthorized place, and Morin was sentenced to 3 1/2 years for conspiracy to traffic firearms.

Click to play video: '2 accused in Coutts blockade plead guilty to lesser charges'
2 accused in Coutts blockade plead guilty to lesser charges
Trending Now

Both sentences amounted to the time the men had already served in pretrial custody.

RCMP found the guns, ammunition and body armour in trailers near the blockade at the key Canada-U. S. border crossing and more guns, ammunition and two pipe bombs at Olienick’s home in Claresholm, Alta.

The blockade was one of several held across the country to protest COVID-19 rules and vaccine mandates.

Story continues below advertisement

The trial heard statements and text messages from the men warning that the blockade was also a last stand against a tyrannical federal government.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices