Greece grappling with ‘extremely dangerous’ wildfires. What to know

For over 20 hours, firefighters in Greece have been working to bring “extremely dangerous” wildfires under control, the country’s climate minister said on Monday.

“Since yesterday afternoon, the residents of northeastern Attica have been tested by an extremely dangerous fire with which we have been fighting for over 20 hours under dramatic conditions,” Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Vassilis Kikilias said in a statement posted in Greek.

View image in full screen A helicopter drops water near Varnava village during a wildfire, north of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, with many regions of the country on high alert due to high temperatures and wind speeds. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas).

Kikilias said strong winds and prolonged drought conditions have made the wildfires particularly difficult to fight.

“At the moment, a fierce battle is being fought on two fronts: One is in the Kallietechnopolis area and the other is in the Grammatik area,” he said.

View image in full screen A house burns in Varnava village during a wildfire, north of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. Many regions of the country are on high alert due to high temperatures and winds. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas).

A major forest fire was raging out of control on the northern fringes of the Greek capital Monday, triggering numerous evacuations of Athens suburbs and outlying areas as strong, swirling winds hampered the efforts of hundreds of firefighters and dozens of water-dropping planes.

Faced with a massive, fast-moving blaze that sent flames towering at times to heights of over 25 metres, Greece asked for assistance from other countries, activating Europe’s mutual civil protection mechanism.

The fire, which began Sunday afternoon, burned homes and sent a blanket of smoke and ash over central Athens, where the smell of burning lingered in the air. Power cuts were reported in several parts of the capital and also affected traffic lights at major junctions in the centre.

The wildfire was racing through pine forests left tinder-dry by repeated heat waves this summer. June and July of this year were the hottest months ever recorded in Greece, which also recorded its warmest winter ever.

View image in full screen Smoke from wildfires is seen above the Hadrian’s Arch in central Athens, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, after a blaze northeast of the capital forced evacuations in the area. (AP Photo/Derek Gatopoulos).

A children’s hospital and a military hospital, two monasteries and a children’s home were evacuated, while one more hospital was to be evacuated Monday afternoon. More than two dozen emergency push alerts were sent to cellphones in the area warning people to flee, while homes in several areas were burned, although the exact number was not immediately clear.

Kikilias said 670 firefighters, 27 forestry teams, 183 vehicles and 32 aerial units, including 17 planes and 15 helicopters, had been engaged to fight the wildfires.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said France would send a helicopter, 180 civil security personnel and 55 fire engines. Greece’s civil protection authority said Italy was sending two water-dropping planes and the Czech Republic was sending 75 firefighters and 25 vehicles, while Spain and Turkey were also finalizing reinforcements to send to Greece.

“We will continue with all our strength until the last outbreak is brought under control and extinguished,” the minister said.

Ottawa has updated its travel advisory for Canadians in Greece.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs told Global News that while Canadians should take “normal security precautions in Greece” amid the wildfires, those with respiratory conditions should avoid the areas where the fires are burning.

They should follow the advice of local emergency services personnel, including evacuation orders, and monitor local media for up-to-date information on the situation.

Canadians in need of emergency assistance can call Global Affairs Canada’s helpline at +1 613-996-8885, SMS at +1 613-686-3658, email sos@international.gc.ca, or send a WhatsApp message to +1 613-909-8881 or a Signal message to +1 613-909-8087. GAC is also available on Telegram at Canada Emergency Abroad.

— with files from The Associated Press