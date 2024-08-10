Five things to watch in Paris on Sunday

PARIS – From the women’s marathon to the closing ceremony, here are five things to look out for at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, Aug. 11:

WOMEN’S MARATHON

For the first time, the women’s marathon will close out the Olympic track meet rather than the men’s edition of the event, which ran Saturday. Canada will be represented by Malindi Elmore of Kelowna B.C., who is competing at her third Olympic Games. Elmore, 44, debuted back at the 2004 Athens Games as a track athlete and returned in Tokyo to run in the marathon, where she finished ninth in two hours 30:59 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

HOOPS FINAL

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Olympic host France is taking on the United States in the women’s basketball final, with the Americans carrying an Olympic 60-game winning streak into the match. The U.S. is trying to become the first team in any sport to win eight consecutive Olympic golds. Belgium faces Australia for the bronze medal.

POLO PLAY

Two-time defending Olympic champion Serbia takes on 2012 champion Croatia for gold in men’s water polo. Serbia is trying to become the third men’s team to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals, while Croatia has a chance to be the fourth team to win Olympic gold as the reigning world champion.

VOLLEYBALL GOLD

The quest for women’s volleyball glory comes down to the U.S. and top-ranked Italy. The Americans look to defend their gold medal from Tokyo after beating Brazil in the semis while Italy swept No. 3 Turkey to advance to the final. Italy is appearing in its first gold medal game in the women’s bracket.

CLOSING CEREMONY

The Games come to a close after 16 days with a ceremony that is expected to feature more than 100 performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists at the Stade de France. There will also be traditional elements such as the athletes’ parade and the handover of the Olympic flag to the organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024.