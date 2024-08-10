Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Sports

Watching the Games: Olympic TV/streaming guide

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2024 9:33 am
1 min read
CBC’s Paris 2024 Streaming and TV Schedule for Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024

1:50 a.m.

Athletics — Women’s Marathon

2:50 a.m.

Men’s Handball — Spain vs. Slovenia — Bronze Medal Match

Men’s Water Polo — Greece vs. Spain — Classification 5th/6th Place

4:20 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo — United States vs. Hungary — Bronze Medal Match

4:50 a.m.

Cycling Track — Finals Day 16

Wrestling — Men’s & Women’s Finals — Day 16

Modern Pentathlon — Women’s Final

5:20 a.m.

Women’s Basketball — Belgium vs. Australia — Bronze Medal Match

Women’s Basketball — Belgium vs. Australia — Bronze Medal Match (Inuktitut Commentary)

Weightlifting — Women’s +81kg Final

6:50 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball — United States vs. Italy — Gold Medal Match

7:20 a.m.

Men’s Handball — Germany vs. Denmark — Gold Medal Match

7:50 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo — Serbia vs. Croatia — Gold Medal Match

9:20 a.m.

Women’s Basketball — France vs. United States — Gold Medal Match

Women’s Basketball — France vs. United States — Gold Medal Match (Inuktitut Commentary)

3 p.m.

Games of the XXXIII Olympiad — Closing Ceremony

© 2024 The Canadian Press

