Watching the Games: Olympic TV/streaming guide

CBC’s Paris 2024 Streaming and TV Schedule for Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024
1:50 a.m.
Athletics — Women’s Marathon
2:50 a.m.
Men’s Handball — Spain vs. Slovenia — Bronze Medal Match
Men’s Water Polo — Greece vs. Spain — Classification 5th/6th Place
4:20 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo — United States vs. Hungary — Bronze Medal Match
4:50 a.m.
Cycling Track — Finals Day 16
Wrestling — Men’s & Women’s Finals — Day 16
Modern Pentathlon — Women’s Final
5:20 a.m.
Women’s Basketball — Belgium vs. Australia — Bronze Medal Match
Women’s Basketball — Belgium vs. Australia — Bronze Medal Match (Inuktitut Commentary)
Weightlifting — Women’s +81kg Final
6:50 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball — United States vs. Italy — Gold Medal Match
7:20 a.m.
Men’s Handball — Germany vs. Denmark — Gold Medal Match
7:50 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo — Serbia vs. Croatia — Gold Medal Match
9:20 a.m.
Women’s Basketball — France vs. United States — Gold Medal Match
Women’s Basketball — France vs. United States — Gold Medal Match (Inuktitut Commentary)
3 p.m.
Games of the XXXIII Olympiad — Closing Ceremony
