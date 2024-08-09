Alberta manhunt: Person of interest sought, rural residents asked to look for stolen quad

Send this page to someone via email

For three days, RCMP across Alberta have been hunting for two suspects believed to have killed one person and wounded another.

Almost no details at all have been released about the possible suspects, other than police saying it’s believed there are two of them. It’s not known if the suspects are men or women — RCMP would only say they are armed and dangerous.

While that remains the case as of Friday afternoon, investigators are now asking for the public’s help to both identify a person of interest and keep an eye out for a stolen quad.

RCMP have released a photo of a person of interest in the homicide on the outskirts of Calgary that kicked off the manhunt.

Police do not know who the man is and are hoping the public can help identify them.

Investigators believe the person (pictured below) may have information that can help them in the investigation into who shot and wounded two people — one fatally — near Strathmore on Tuesday Aug. 6, before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

Officials say the man was seen in Cochrane on Aug. 5, between 7 and 8 a.m.

A person of interest in the homicide investigation that kicked off a manhunt for two suspects in Alberta. Alberta RCMP

At the same time, police also on Friday said they’re investigating a theft of a quad believed to be linked to the case.

The quad is believed to have been stolen on Aug. 7 around 1:34 p.m., from a property in neighbouring Wheatland County. RCMP sad a witness saw a man driving the stolen quad.

RCMP are asking rural homeowners who live in the areas surrounding Strathmore to please check their property in an effort to find the stolen ATV.

“We have a significant number of resources throughout the province focused on apprehending these subjects and on protecting the public,” police said in the release.

"We have a significant number of resources throughout the province focused on apprehending these subjects and on protecting the public," police said in the release.

"We ask that the public remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or tips."

View image in full screen Officials with Rocky View County have confirmed that Colin Hough, who worked for the county, was killed in a shooting on Aug. 6, 2024. CREDIT: GoFundMe

The fatal shooting happened just before noon Tuesday, on a rural road about seven kilometres east of Calgary in Rocky View County.

Police responded to Range Road 282 and Township Road 250 and found the two victims. One was already dead when officers arrived.

He was identified as Rocky View County employee Colin Hough. A worker with Fortis Alberta was also injured, but has since been released from hospital.

0:52 Alberta manhunt for fatal shooting suspects

Vehicles of interest

Police initially said they were looking for a white 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was stolen from the 400 block of Abadan Place Northeast in Calgary just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

RCMP said it has teal aftermarket rims with bullet shell-shaped lug nuts, with a “F–k Trudeau” sticker on the back window.

Police later clarified they were not searching for the pickup itself, but rather information about the truck’s whereabouts and who was driving it between Monday at 5:55 a.m. and Tuesday at 11:55 a.m.

View image in full screen A stolen Dodge Ram with aftermarket rims that Alberta RCMP are searching for after a fatal shooting in Rocky View County on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. Alberta RCMP

On Thursday, RCMP also said they were looking to speak to possible witnesses.

Police released a photo of a dark grey Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon, potentially from between 2013 and 2015, pictured below.

Investigators believe the occupants of a car that may have witnessed Tuesday’s fatal interaction.

Officials say the car was captured on dashcam video driving past the scene at Range Road 282 and Township Road 250 at the time the shooting occurred, at 11:55 a.m.

View image in full screen Alberta RCMP have released a photo of potential witnesses to Tuesday’s fatal shooting near Strathmore. Two suspects are still on the loose. Courtesy of RCMP

Anyone with any information about this homicide investigation and manhunt is asked to contact Strathmore RCMP 403-934-3968.

Those who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.