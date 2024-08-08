RCMP seek potential witnesses, release photo in Alberta manhunt case

Alberta RCMP have released a photo that is believed to be of potential witnesses in Tuesday’s fatal shooting that has led to a provincewide manhunt for two suspects.

On Tuesday just before noon, two people were shot and wounded — one fatally — in an incident that has resulted in a manhunt for the two suspects, who fled in a stolen vehicle.

Investigators are seeking public assistance in identifying the occupants of a vehicle that is believed to be a dark grey Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon, potentially between 2013 and 2015.

Officials say the car was captured on dashcam video driving past the scene at Range Road 282 and Township Road 250 at the time the shooting occurred, at 11:55 a.m.

“RCMP need to speak to the occupants of this car. It could be critical in obtaining important information for this investigation,” a release said, adding that the owner of the car or anyone who might know the owner is asked to contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968.

View image in full screen A white 2013 Dodge Ram with teal aftermarket rims and shell-shaped lugnuts is shown in this police handout photo. JFJ

Investigators are now also noting that they are not looking for a white 2013 Dodge Ramp pickup truck that was stolen from the 400 block of Abadan Place Northeast in Calgary just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, rather they are looking for information about the truck’s whereabouts and who was driving it, between Monday at 5:55 a.m. and Tuesday at 11:55 a.m.